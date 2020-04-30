Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.