Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 390. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 344.50 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 332.20 ($4.37), with a volume of 588186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.60 ($4.41).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.31 ($4.50).

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.99.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

