Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.26, but opened at $58.63. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $60.61, with a volume of 1,059,693 shares traded.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

