Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,444 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 10.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $219.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.