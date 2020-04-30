Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

