Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.