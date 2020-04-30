BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein Sells 1,600 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.