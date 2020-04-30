Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Andrew Bentley Buys 71,429 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Andrew Bentley bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.06 ($13,154.51).

Shares of LON BIRD opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.41 ($0.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.31. The company has a market cap of $51.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

