BidaskClub Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

