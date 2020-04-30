Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

