Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,563.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

