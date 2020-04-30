Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Becton Dickinson and has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.90-$12.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $257.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

