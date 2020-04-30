Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

