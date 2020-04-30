BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.50-3.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.95 on Thursday. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

