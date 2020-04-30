BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend. BCE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.07%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

