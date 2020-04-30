BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David C. George bought 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.