Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter.

Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.14.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Laurentian decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.53.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

