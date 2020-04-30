Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter.
Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.14.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
