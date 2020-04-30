Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTE opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.