Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $395,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,438,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -351,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.40. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

