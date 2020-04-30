Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.