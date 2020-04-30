Ballentine Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

