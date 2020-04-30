Ball (BLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLL opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

