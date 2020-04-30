BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.58 ($8.82).

LON BA opened at GBX 536.20 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

