Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $200.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $98.78, 816,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 899,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

