Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Up 6.4% After Earnings Beat

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 3,034,227 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,145,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

