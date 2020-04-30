Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) Trading Down 100%

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) shares dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), approximately 1,545,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$90,836.00 ($64,422.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.01.

Australian Vanadium Company Profile (ASX:AVL)

Australian Vanadium Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for vanadium/titanium, uranium, and other economic resources. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Gabanintha project located in Western Australia. It also manufactures and sells vanadium redox flow battery systems.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.