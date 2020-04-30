Aus Tin Mining (ASX:ANW) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Aus Tin Mining Ltd (ASX:ANW) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), 8,700,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$325,173.00 ($230,619.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

About Aus Tin Mining (ASX:ANW)

Aus Tin Mining Limited discovers, explores for, and develops tin, nickel, and other commodities in Australia. The company also explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Taronga tin project located in Emmaville, northern New South Wales. The company was formerly known as AusNiCo Limited and changed its name to Aus Tin Mining Limited in November 2013.

