Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $314,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 151.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

