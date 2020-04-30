AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Strong Earnings

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $30.01, 477,650 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 498,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AudioCodes by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $850.41 million, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

