Atento (ATTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

ATTO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.