ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

