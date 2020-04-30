Asio Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

