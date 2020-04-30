Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 4.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

