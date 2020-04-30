Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) shares traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), 522,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.29 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.39.

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

