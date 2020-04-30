Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $337.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

