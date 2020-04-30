Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

