Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

