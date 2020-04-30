ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

