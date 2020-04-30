Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.