Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $2,689,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

