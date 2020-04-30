Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.