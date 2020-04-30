Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Up 3.8%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 548.50 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.17), approximately 2,199 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 566.86.

About Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

