Analyzing DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) and Its Rivals

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is one of 610 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DiaMedica Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 -$10.65 million -4.44 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.31

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -99.29% -88.09% DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors -2,381.64% -222.65% -31.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors 6467 17680 34328 1372 2.51

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.57%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics competitors beat DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

