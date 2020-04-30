Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 43.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 28,869.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

