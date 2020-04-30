AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COLD stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

