American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

