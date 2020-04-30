American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Public Education earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted American Public Education’s analysis:

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $367.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.