American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

