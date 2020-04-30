American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

