American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.76.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

